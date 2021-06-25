AKSHAY OBEROI HAS the quintessential hero look — he is tall and drop-dead gorgeous. And, although he did make his debut as a hero with Rajshri Production’s Isi Life Mein (2010), he soon shifted gears and did films like Pizza (2014) and Gurgaon (2017). His recent releases — web series Flesh and High (both released in 2020), and film Madam Chief Minister (2021) — have cemented his position in the industry. Indulge caught up with the actor for a quick conversation. Excerpts:

Q: Your journey in the industry has been for a little over a decade?

I am happy that I had the patience and perseverance to survive and to make it to this point where I can pick the work that I enjoy, but I know how tough the journey has been to get to this point. I am really glad that I was crazy enough to stick to it because I wouldn’t have enjoyed what I do now if I had given up somewhere.

Q: Which are the projects that have shaped your career?

I think Gurgaon was instrumental in shaping my career. It changed the way people perceived me. Before that, I was perceived as a ‘Bandra boy’ but Gurgaon made everyone see me as a cold-blooded murderer. It made people take me seriously. After the first lockdown, two very important off-beat projects of mine released— Flesh and High. I think these three projects are critical in defining where I am today.





(L-R) Stills from Flesh, Gurgaon and High featuring Akshay Oberoi

Q: What attracts you to the roles of antagonists?

When Shanker Raman, the director of Gurgaon, met me for the first time, he looked at me and said ‘you are too pretty for this part, it is perfect’ (laughs). Honestly, I think they are the most fun parts to play because they are so far from the society we live in, and how we normally act and behave.

Q: Your Instagram posts give us a glimpse into your personal life where we see you having fun with your son. How are your daddy duties going?

Due to work, I wouldn’t get enough time to spend with my son but during both the lockdowns, I have discovered so much about him and he has discovered so much about me. Strangely, I feel it has made me a better actor. Raising a four-year-old needs so much patience and understanding, it changes the way you behave, the way you respond to life. He is a gem. Acting and being a father to my son are two of my greatest joys.





Akshay Oberoi with his son

Q: Lastly, what’s next?

There is a Disney+ Hotstar adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s Those Pricey Thakur Girls, directed by Habib Faisal. Then there is Vikram Bhatt’s Cold, Season 3 of Inside Edge and the Hindi remake of Tamil film Thiruttu Payale by Susi Ganesan.

