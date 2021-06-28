Mumbai Police has registered a case against Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra after his wife Nisha Rawal filed a domestic violence complaint.



In the complaint, filed on June 25 at Goregaon police station, Karan has also been accused of withdrawing Rs 1 crore from Nisha's bank account. The actress has also accused his family members Kunal Mehra, Bela Mehra and Ajay Mehra of assault and willful harassment. No arrest has been made so far.



Earlier in May, Karan was arrested after Nisha reported at Mumbai's Goregaon Police Station that a bleeding injury on her forehead had been inflicted by him. Karan was later been let out on bail. In a press conference held then, Nisha had also accused Karan of an extra-marital affair and abusive behaviour.