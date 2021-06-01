Karan Mehra, an actor known for his role as ‘Naitik’ in the television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was arrested after his wife Nisha Rawal filed a complaint against him late on Monday night following a brawl.

Reports said Karan had allegedly pushed Nisha against a wall, which had resulted in her getting hurt on the head. Nisha had then proceeded to file a complaint at the Goregaon police station.

However, the actor narrated a different story and said Nisha had filed a false case against him. He was quoted as saying, “(Last night), I was talking to my mother over the phone when Nisha barged in and started hurling abuses at me, my parents, and my brother. She started shouting loudly and not only that, Nisha even spat on me. When I asked Nisha to go out, she threatened me by saying, ‘See what I do now,’ and went out. She then smashed her head on the wall, and told everyone that I did it.”

Karan was produced before a magistrate court today, and the actor is now out on bail.

Talking about the incident, Karan’s friend and colleague from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, actor Rohan Mehra, said he never realised there was a problem between the couple. “He was head over heels in love with his wife. They both are very close to me. We have travelled together, too. That was long back. We have spoken on Instagram. I never thought that there is a problem. But, no one can say if there is a problem between a husband and wife,” Rohan said.

Also read: 'Violence against women is not a private matter’: Rajkummar Rao

Rohan claimed Karan was not a “violent” person. “He was not like this. On Bigg Boss too, he never raised his voice. He never hurt anyone. It’s very strange. One can’t say what is going on in someone’s personal life. But he has never done anything like this. He is a gem of a person,” Rohan added.

Rumours of a strained relationship between the couple over the last few months had been making its rounds. However, Karan dismissed them and told a news channels that they were not true. Media sources quoted him as saying, “I have no clue what led to these rumours all of a sudden. I saw this news today only and I have been getting calls from everywhere. When Nisha got the news, she had also cleared it. Even after that, I don’t know how these rumours started spreading.”

Karan and Nisha got hitched on November 24, 2012. They have a four-year-old son named Kavish. On the day of their anniversary last year, Karan had shared a post on Instagram and written, “Happy 8th Anniversary @missnisharawal. Gosh I can’t believe it it’s only been that long as it seems like a lifetime spent already. So much more to endure I tell you people… Jokes apart, thank you for being my Life Partner and my Soulmate and these 14 years of togetherness. Love you (sic).”

On the work front, Karan had been busy with a shoot in Punjab for his show Mawaan Thandiyan Chawan. However, he had to return to Mumbai last month after some of the crew members tested positive for COVID-19.