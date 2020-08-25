Actors and crew members of the popular television show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, have tested positive.

After their reports came in, the shoot was put on hold, and crew members underwent tests. Four crew members tested positive and are receiving medical attention. All of them are under home quarantine. Producer Rajan Shahi issued a statement, "Actors Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Samir Onkar, who are an integral part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, have tested positive for COVID-19, but the three of them are asymptomatic. Due to safety reasons, they are under home quarantine. BMC had advised them for the same as they were showing no symptoms. Immediately, the entire on-crew team was isolated and tested. Four crew members have now tested positive. The BMC has been informed and the entire set has been sanitised and fumigated. We are constantly in touch with them as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all safety and precautionary measures are adhered to."

Actor Sachin Tyagi said he got infected despite taking all precautions. "In spite of all the precautions that we took, it has happened. I am isolated at home and following all the health guidelines. I fell ill and went for the dengue test as all the symptoms were suggesting dengue. I have dengue and also tested positive for COVID-19. The good part is that I am asymptomatic and I don't have to worry. I want to thank everyone for their concern and all the good wishes that have been pouring in. Hoping for a speedy recovery and rejoining work soon."

Actress Swati Chitnis who plays Swati Goenka who also tested positive is asymptomatic. "I am doing well and recovering fast. I have been monitoring my health from time to time. Hopefully, I will bounce back soon. Rajan Shahi is the best producer I have ever worked with and actors are well taken care of by his team," she shared.