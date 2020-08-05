The pandemic has halted travel plans across the globe. However, there are a few who are taking the bold step of vacationing at their favourite destinations despite the threat of COVID-19.

One such actor who has stepped out with his family is television actor Arjun Bijlani.

The "Miley Jab Hun Tum" actor is currently in Goa with his wife Neha Swami and son Ayaan. He has posted some of his holiday photographs on social media, in which the actor is seen posing with the serene beach in the background.

Arjun with his son

In one of his posts, he says, "A retreat from someone or something isn't unusual. Just as how you edge closer to see better, at times you may need to take a step back to get a clearer view."

Arjun with his wife

Arjun has been constantly keeping his followers posted with some stunning pictures from Goa.

Arjun has been part of shows like Left Right Left, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Ishq Mein Marjawan. He was last seen in the web series State of Siege: 26/11 which got him a lot of accolades.

Earlier in May, the apartment complex in Andheri where Arjun lives was sealed after a domestic help tested positive. Arjun had self-quarantined along with his family.