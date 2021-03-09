Sid Sriram, a noted and well-known singer from Hyderabad is basking in success across the southern states. He has been consistently delivering chartbusters and it is no wrong in calling him one of the most successful Telugu singers of this generation. But, the artiste was reportedly insulted at a pub, in the posh area of Jubilee Hills.

Recently, a concert was held at a famous pub in Jubilee Hills. When Hyderabad’s regular party-goers heard that Sid Sriram would be performing at this outlet, they rushed in large numbers. It was during this performance, that the musician was humiliated as few members from the crows threw water and alcohol at him. This incident did not go well with Sriram, and he left the premises immediately. Reports also suggest that the Maguva Maguva singer (from Vakeel Saab) expressed his dissatisfaction to the event organisers and expressed that ‘this is not the way a singer should be respected.’

After this incident, the musician took to his Twitter and wrote, ''Discipline the mind to never operate from a space of fear.'' Twitterati believes that this tweet was made in regard to the event. They also blamed the organisers for the whole humiliation episode and are of the opinion that they shouldn’t invite larger crowds if they are incapable of controlling them.

Meanwhile, Sriram has not lodged an official complaint with the police.