Deepika Padukone, who is presently in Bangalore with her family, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. This comes hours after her father, badminton icon Prakash Padukone, was admitted to a hospital in Bangalore due to high fever.



Deepika Padukone's mother Ujjala and younger sister Anisha have also tested also positive for COVID.

"Around 10 days ago, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and daughter (Anisha) developed symptoms and got themselves tested. The results came out to be positive," Vimal Kumar, a close friend of the legendary shuttler told PTI.



Also read | Covid support: Deepika Padukone shares a list of verified mental health helpline numbers



While an official confirmation on behalf of the actress is awaited, IIFA tweeted a health update about Deepika Padukone on Tuesday.

"#DeepikaPadukone has tested positive for Covid-19. Get well soon, Deepika!" reads the tweet made by IIFA.



On the work front, Deepika Padukone has quite a busy line-up, including '83 where she will be starring opposite Ranveer Singh. Besides this, she will be seen in The Intern, Fighter, Shakun Batra's next and a yet-to-be-titled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.



