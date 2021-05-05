Lucky Ali is well and has not contracted COVID-19, according to Nafisa Ali

After rumours of singer Lucky Ali’s death began circulating on social media, his friend Nafisa Ali put them to rest on Wednesday by saying that the singer was well and that he did not contract COVID-19.

Twitter had begun flooding with condolences for Lucky after a netizen shared a fake report on Tuesday evening. The report had gone viral and became one of the top trends on Twitter that evening.

Following this, Nafisa replied to one of the condolence messages and said, “Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No Covid. In good health.”

She confirmed to media sources that Lucky was currently at his farmhouse with his family in Bengaluru. She was quoted as saying, “I chatted with Lucky Ali two-three times today. He is fine. He does not have Covid-19. In fact, he has antibodies. He is busy planning his music and concerts. We were talking about virtual concerts happening and all such things. He is on his farm in Bengaluru and his family is there with him. I just spoke to him, everybody is fine.”

In December 2020, a video of Lucky performing at an informal gig in Goa went viral on social media. The video, which was shared by Nafisa, showed the 62-year-old singer singing one of his most popular songs from the ’90s, O Sanam and playing the guitar.

Nafisa had posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “Lucky Ali live and impromptu at Arambol. At Garden of Dreams.”

