Actress Raveena Tandon recently opened up about what it was like to be a ‘nani’ at the age of 46. Her adopted daughters, Chayya and Pooja are both married and have children now. Chayya is an air hostess while Pooja is an event manager.

Raveena Tandon explained that when she adopted her daughters at 21, her first daughter was already 11 years old. She told media sources, “Technically, the minute that word comes, people think you’re 70-80 years old. When I had taken in my girls I was 21, and my eldest was 11. We actually just have an 11-year gap between us. She’s had her baby, so she’s more like a friend, but technically, I am a mom-like figure to her in her life. That’s what equates to being a grandmom, so that’s how it is.”

During an earlier interview, Raveena had said adopting the girls was the “best decision of her life.”

Raveena Tandon was quoted as saying, “There was something about them that made me feel that me being a 21-year-old doesn’t matter. I can say it has been the best decision of my life. I cherish each and every moment I have shared with them, from taking them into my arms for the first time to walking them down the aisle.”

Raveena Tandon also revealed in the interview that her decision to adopt children at 21 was met with reluctance since it might “affect her chances” as a prospective bride. “Back then, people were apprehensive about my decision and said no one would want to marry someone with this ‘baggage.’ But as they say, what is destined to be, it will happen. I couldn’t have been more blessed,” she said during the interview.

The actress is married to film distributor Anil Thadani, with whom she has two children -- daughter Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan.

Raveena had earlier described each moment with her daughters as “being priceless”. In another interview back in 2018, she had said, “From the time I held the girls’ hands when we were taking our first flight, to walking them down the aisle, to holding my first grandchild in my arms, every moment has been priceless.”