American singer Demi Lovato shared a video on Twitter stating the decision to "officially be changing my pronouns to they/them". In a series of tweets Lovato posted on Wednesday (India time), the singer added they would henceforth be identifying as non-binary.



"Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all -- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward," Lovato tweeted.



"Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all -- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward Sparkling heart," the singer said in another tweet.



"This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I'm still learning & coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me," Lovato further tweeted.



"I'm doing this for those out there that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way," the singer wrote in another tweet.



Lovato's latest announcement comes in the wake of their declaration in March that they were pansexual.



So who is a non-binary? According Openly, "The term 'non-binary' is used by people who don’t identify as either male or female, and don’t want to be restricted by traditional binary notions of gender."

In 2019, English singer-songwriter, Sam Smith too identified as non-binary. He announced, that after a "lifetime of being at war with their gender", they were changing pronouns to they/them.

Many countries have also introduced third gender options in their official documents. Although the term is new, and isn't clearly understood like the terms gay or lesbian, people are more accepting of it now.



So why does Demi's announcement matter so much? According to Openly, "While people have a better understanding of what it means to come out as gay or lesbian now, non-binary identities are not as widely understood. This can make it challenging for non-binary people to feel accepted. Many non-binary people are now expressing their support for @ddlovato's 'coming out', and the importance of creating visibility."