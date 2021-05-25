Karan Johar, who is fondly referred to as ‘KJo’ by the Bollywood fraternity and fans, is turning 49 today. Karan, who is a man of many talents, is an actor, television host, filmmaker, producer, scriptwriter, and a costume designer.

The filmmaker, who became popular across India for his show Koffee With Karan, has also made several unforgettable statements on numerous shows and interviews.

On his birthday, we take a look at some of his most memorable sayings:

1) “It’s okay to be imperfect. It’s okay to not resonate with the perceived reality. Life is not a Hallmark card.”

In a world driven by competitive races against time and a structured, rigid society with expectations, Karan’s quote helps remind people that it is okay to be different, not fit in, and make mistakes, and that life is not measured solely by how “pure” a person is.

2) “Honesty is wonderful, but I suspect it’s also overrated.”

This one may invoke mixed responses since a lot of people have varying opinions on honesty. While some may prefer brutal honesty, others might opt for finding some comfort in not knowing the truth or protecting another from the harsh reality. Not sure what Karan Johar was trying to say here, to be honest!

Also read: Happy Birthday, Karan Johar! These pictures prove that the filmmaker is truly a style icon

3) “Offence is no longer defence — it’s a full-time profession. Everyone is so offended all the time. The new police force that we weren’t told about: the moral police. No qualifications, no training, no understanding of actual morality, but they have a degree in the art of being offended.”

With a statement that resonates highly with the current scenario on social media, Karan points out how easily netizens get offended about countless issues and offer their invasive opinions, irrespective of whether it was sought or not.

4) “From the time you open the newspapers to the time the lights go off at night, it’s all lies. We lie the most to the people closest to us. For fear of hurting them, breaking their heart, or worrying them.”

Another quote by Karan on honesty that borders slightly on cynicism. This one probably talks about how we might lie or hide the truth from our loved ones to protect them from the truth and not hurt them.

5) “That power of love is mine. To love someone is such a feeling of power, because even if you don’t get that love back, you still have it. It could be a weakness, it could be a strength. It’s how you look at it.”

Ending on a romantic, or possibly a melancholic note, this quote by KJo highlights how love could make or break a person, and how one’s perception and actions based on that love matters a lot.