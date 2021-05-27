Actress Alia Bhatt is backing a five-part series that aims to educate people about the necessity of Covid vaccination and addresses rumours and myths surrounding the vaccine. The series starting today is backed by Alia's newly-launched production house Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, Alia shared a video where she said: "In the fight against Covid-19, science is our greatest ally. Science gave us vaccines and vaccines give us hope. Thanks to vaccines we now have a way of ending this pandemic and rebuilding our lives. But even though the vaccine is here and waiting, some of us are still hesitant."

"A great deal of this hesitancy is linked to misinformation, myths and rumours that are exchanged on social media and other messaging platforms. Yes getting the Covid-19 vaccine is a personal choice... (but) together we can learn about the vaccine from reliable sources and make the most informed decision about getting vaccinated," she added.

Informing about the content and format of the series, the actress further said: "Throughout this five-episode series, we will be speaking with reliable doctors and global health activists who will be sharing data and facts around the vaccine. The first episode will be released tomorrow and will be available in a podcast and video format. I hope this series will help address some of your concerns around the vaccine."

For the series, the actress-producer collaborates with podcast makers Audiomatic.



