Rakul Preet Singh on Wednesday shared a tip to overcome anxiety and stress in the time of Covid.

The actress shared a photograph on Instagram, where she can be seen resting on the ground in a gym with her eyes closed and hands stretched.



"No! I am not sleeping off. This is how I relax post-workout, with a session of Yog Nidra, as suggested by my wellness expert @munmun.ganeriwal.If the pandemic anxiety is making you sleepless, stressed or if you are recovering post-COVID, she suggests giving Yog Nidra a shot. And I cannot agree more! #everydaypostworkout (sic)," she wrote alongside the image.





On the work front, Rakul was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta. The Kaashvie Nair directorial also featured Kumud Mishra and Soni Razdan.