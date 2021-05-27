Actor Ankit Siwach who shot to fame with television serials like Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Manmohini and others tells us that he is growing as an actor with the projects that he is taking up. Particularly, Sumit Mishra’s Khidki (streaming on Shorts TV), which literally gave him the window to grow, with a nameless character who is part dream and part reality. The Mumbai-based actor here speaks about the challenges in essaying the role, collaborating with Mishra once more and his future projects. Excerpts:

What was it about Khidki that got you onboard?

Number one, the director - Sumit (Mishra) sir. I knew him from the initial years of my first show Chakravyuh. We got along really well. He is a very artistic person. He is a painter; he loves music and he writes poems and has read all kinds of literature and the way he narrated the story to me, it was a completely different approach as an actor. Also, that belief in him that he will create something beautiful out of it made me take up the story.

Tell us about your character.

The character, interestingly, doesn’t have a name. He comes in Amba’s dream. There’s something dreamy about the character; you might find a similarity between Lord Krishna and you might also find resemblance in any random neighbourhood guy. More than half of the film is a dream sequence. He guides the girl through her trauma. I won’t stereotype it as a positive character; it was very humane.

How challenging was it?

I had only played characters on television till now. TV acting is different from short and web series as you have to portray your emotions very strongly. There were hardly any dialogues in the film because it’s a musical and even when there were dialogues, they had a deep meaning and I didn’t have to express a lot and let the emotions flow through the screenplay or the music. The approach had to be different from my end too. In fact, I was told not to prepare for the character and just be present in the moment and feel it. So that was a challenge because I knew what I had to do but I did not have to do anything. That kind of definitely helped me grow as an actor.

You have worked across the medium. Tell us about your experience.

I think every medium has its pros and cons. But being a part of the film is more rewarding because I believe it is a balanced medium. There is drama as well as sophistication and a subtle touch of art. With the mediums like Shorts TV short films are getting more attention or I should say they getting their dues.

What’s next?

I am there in Ishq Mein Marjawa 2 and then I will be part of another feature film by Sumit sir. We are waiting for the official release date. Hopefully, it will be out on some OTT platform.