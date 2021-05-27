Actor Sambhav Jain who is currently seen in Rudrakaal will be seen in an upcoming web series named Made for Each Other alongside Raghvika Kohli The shooting of the show that deals with live-in relationships will take place in Delhi.

The actor who has been part of several web shows including MX Player's Becharey, Rickshaw and Sweet and Sour is very excited about the same and tells us, "It is an interesting story of a young couple staying in a live-in relationship and how they get separated and then again reunite after a particular incident. It's very realistic in terms of emotion, conversation and situation. It's a series of 7 episode. I'm playing the lead character who works in a call centre. It's a romcom and a sweet story. I'm very excited and waiting for the shoot to start".

Sambhav Jain

An actor who believes in hard work, Sambhav wants to work with Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu and Kareena Kapoor in the future. "Shahid Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan have always inspired me and I would love to work with Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vishal Bhardwaj among others".

With the advent of OTTs, Sambhav believes there's a plethora of work for newcomers. "Lots of talented artistes are getting opportunities to demonstrate their talent," feels the actor.