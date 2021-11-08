Malaika Arora shares yoga tips on how to burn those ‘Diwali calories’

Actress Malaika Arora, who is known for setting epic fitness goals at the age of 48, took to Instagram on Monday to share yoga tips about an asana that could help burn extra calories.

Speaking about how the festival of Diwali usually results in binging on sweets, Malaika suggested asanas to get rid of those “extra Diwali calories” and the benefits that came with doing the Paschimottanasana. She shared a photo of herself practising the same asana and wrote, “Namaste, everyone! Hope you all enjoyed the festive weekend to the fullest and spend time with friends and family. A festival of lights, love, happiness and so many delicacies to binge on. This week’s #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek will help you burn those extra Diwali calories - Paschimottanasana with a brick, which is also known as Seated Forward Bend. This pose is great for your core strength, stimulating digestion, and strengthening the back. It will also help you reduce anxiety and feel relaxed. Using a brick will level up the pose, making it more effective (sic).”

“Tag me and @sarvayogastudios when you share your pictures in Paschimottanasana :D (sic),” Malaika added.

Moving on to talk about how to do the asana, the actress explained, “How to do it:

1) Place the brick on the lower side of your feet and sit in Dandasana with your spine straight.

2) Breathe in and raise your arms straight over your head, reaching toward the ceiling.

3) Breathe out and bend forward trying to reach the brick with spine straight.

4) Now, hold the brick or your toes. Try to be in this pose for as long as possible.

5) Whenever you are ready, inhale and come up with your hands raised above your head.

6) Exhale and bring your arms down.

7) Repeat this for 5 times (sic).”

