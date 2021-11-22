Priyanka Chopra removes her last names ‘Chopra’ and ‘Jonas’ from her Instagram profile

Actress Priyanka Chopra has removed the last names ‘Chopra’ and ‘Jonas’ from her Instagram profile, triggering rumours on social media about an upcoming separation from her husband Nick Jonas.

The actress went by the name ‘Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ after marrying the singer in 2018. Her bio now simply says ‘Priyanka’.

However, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra has reportedly refuted these rumours and called them “rubbish”. Madhu was quoted as saying to media sources, “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours (sic).”

Priyanka and Nick got married in two lavish wedding ceremonies in 2018 in India. The two of them met when the actress was in the US for several Hollywood movies and shows.

The duo is always active on social media and shares glimpses of their lives often.

A couple of weeks ago, Priyanka had taken to Instagram to talk about how her first Diwali with Nick was special due to the efforts made by her husband and others. Sharing a photo of the two of them decked up in traditional attire, Priyanka had written, “Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. Happy Diwali (sic).”

In a separate post, she also shared a photo of the couple holding a plate with lamps in them. She had captioned it by saying, “With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi, we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali (sic).”