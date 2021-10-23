Pinktober: Read Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's message to women

In her latest Instagram post, author, filmmaker, and cancer survivor, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana shares a reminder with women about getting tested for cancer.

Taking to her social media, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana wrote, "Protect yourself

Value yourself

Nurture yourself

Have gone through this route hence can suggest please do regular self examinations. Younger age at times also doesn’t help. Do not become an ostrich if you feel something is wrong. The wrong only gets detected timely if you take action towards it. Action means letting the doctors examine you and to go through their protocol. YOU are very significant, worthy of adding lot of value! Never forget this please