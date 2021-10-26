Janhvi Kapoor says shooting for Helen’s Hindi remake ‘feels like a holiday’

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently busy with the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie Helen, said in a recent interview about how she doesn’t feel like she has done enough unless a film schedule breaks her “physically and mentally,” and how her latest shoot for Helen is slowly changing her perception.

In an interview with media sources, Janhvi Kapoor said, “I think I’m a very hardworking and sincere actor. If nothing else, I try to be as honest an actor as possible. Sometimes I feel like, if I’m not feeling completely exhausted, drained and broken after a schedule then maybe I haven’t given it my everything. And I think that’s something I’m learning from the film I’m doing right now. We had one schedule which, I think, broke me physically and mentally. And the schedule that I’m on right now feels like a holiday (sic).”

When asked about the film, Janhvi replied, “I’m shooting for the remake of this Malayalam film called Helen. And I love working with Mathu sir (Helen director Mathukutty Xavier). He just makes life so easy, which is why I’m like, ‘I’m not suffering enough.’ I feel like I need to inflict some amount of anxiety on myself to feel like I’ve delivered, which isn’t always necessary, I think (sic).”

The actress also spoke about what she does to improve her acting in every project. “I had a methodical approach to it. I did my dance classes. I saw X number of movies, I did Hindi tuitions. I spoke to filmmakers and sat in on narrations. Tried going on as many shoots as I could. But nothing teaches you like being on the job and keeping yourself open to experiences. And being observant. I don’t think anything helps more than that. You need to have educated opinions about people, life, politics and your own culture. Educating yourself is very important (sic),” she commented.

Janhvi, who is known for her roles in movies like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Ghost Stories, made her debut in Bollywood with Dhadak in 2018. She was last seen in Roohi, which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

She will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry, which marks her first collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who is producing the movie. The shooting of Good Luck Jerry was wrapped up in March this year.

Janhvi also has Takht and Dostana 2 in her kitty.