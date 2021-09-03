'Death is not the greatest loss in life': Sidharth Shukla's old tweet goes viral

Ever since the shocking news came about the demise of actor Sidharth Shukla (40) on Thursday morning, social media has been flooded with comments from the film and television fraternity and his fans.

Among these tweets, the one that got a lot of attention from his fans was all about death and the philosophy of life and it was shared by Sidharth himself. In October 2017, the actor took to Twitter to share: "Death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside us while we live..."





Death is not the greatest loss in life .The greatest loss is what dies inside of us while we live..... — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) October 24, 2017

Four years later, this post became viral after his fans got the shocking news of his demise.



Reacting to his old tweet, one of the fans wrote, 'death is the greatest loss.' Another wrote, "You are here, I won't believe anything, missing you."



Sidharth gained a lot of popularity with Balika Vadhu and Bigg Boss 13, which he won.



