'We have lost one star': Varun Dhawan reacts to sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla

Reacting to the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan said that we have lost one star.

Addressing him as a brother, Varun took to Instagram to post an old picture of the two alongside Alia Bhatt and wrote, "Rip brother. U are loved by so many and u touched so many with ur kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones (sic)."







Varun and Sidharth had worked together in 2014-film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Television heartthrob Sidharth Shukla, who was well known as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, passed away on Thursday morning after suffering from a massive heart attack. The 40-year-old actor is survived by his mother and two sisters. His death came as a shock to many including his fans and colleagues in the film and television industry.

"Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP," wrote Salman Khan, who has been hosting the reality show Bigg Boss for several years now.

Actor Rajkummar Rao wrote, "This is so unfair. Gone too soon Sidharth. Rest in peace brother. You will be in our hearts forever. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans."

Singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "Shocked. #SiddharthShukla I am at loss of words. Too young to go, and doing so well in his life. I mourn along with your bereaved family, friends and all your fans. #OmShanti"

Actress Bipasha Basu wrote, "Life is so unpredictable. Rip #SiddharthShukla. Strength to the family and loved ones."

