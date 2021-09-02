Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise leaves industry shocked

The news came days after Sidharth Shukla's appearance on Big Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill, leaving his army of fans and peers in the industry shocked

Popular television actor and winner of Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday morning after suffering a massive heart attack. The news came days after his appearance on reality shows Big Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill, leaving his army of fans and peers in the industry shocked.

"Shocked beyond words!! Gone toooooo soon…. Condolences to his family, loved ones. - He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed - rest in peace brother. Om Shanti (sic)," wrote actor Riteish Deshmukh.

Former Cricketer Virender Sehwag said, "Another reminder of how fragile life is. Heartfelt condolences to #SiddharthShukla 's family and friends. Om Shanti (sic)," he wrote.



According to reports, Sidharth Shukla suffered a massive heart attack and was taken to the hospital. "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," a Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

Dancer Shakti Mohan wrote, "Not able to believe the news. So shocked and saddened to hear this. May your soul rest in peace #SiddharthShukla (sic)."Actor Gautam Rode wrote, "Life is so unpredictable. Absolutely shocked to hear about Sidharth's passing. Devastating beyond words. My condolences to his family, friends and fans. Rest in peace my friend #SiddharthShukla (sic)."



Actor Manoj Bajpayee expressed his shock as he tweetes: "OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he rest in peace !!! No yaar!!"



Former cricketer Virendra Sehwag tweeted: "Another reminder of how fragile life is. Heartfelt condolences to #SiddharthShukla's family and friends. Om Shanti."



"Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP," wrote Salman Khan, who has been hosting the reality show Bigg Boss for several years now.

Actor Rajkummar Rao wrote, "This is so unfair. Gone too soon Sidharth. Rest in peace brother. You will be in our hearts forever. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans."

Singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "Shocked. #SiddharthShukla I am at loss of words. Too young to go, and doing so well in his life. I mourn along with your bereaved family, friends and all your fans. #OmShanti"

Actress Bipasha Basu wrote, "Life is so unpredictable. Rip #SiddharthShukla. Strength to the family and loved ones."

Actor Aftab Shivdasani tweeted: "Extremely sad and shocking news of the passing of #SiddharthShukla, life is so so fragile. My deepest condolences to his family in this heartbreaking time. Prayers for his soul. Om Shanti."



Actor Kushal Tandon uploaded a picture with Sidharth and tweeted: "Sad, shocking, May God gives strength to his mother, sister and family, RIP brother fly away into different world peacefully Om Shanti."



Director Hansal Mehta, pointed out how young he was. He tweeted: "No age to have a heart attack. No age to go. This is extremely sad and disturbing. Hope this time for sadness, reflection and mourning does not get converted into a Tamasha by some idiots."

Singer Mika tweeted: "Saddened and shocked to hear about the demise of the very talented, popular and handsome actor @sidharth_shukla. Life is so unpredictable...May God bless his soul, rest in eternal peace."



Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar wrote, "RIP #SiddharthShukla. A fine artist.. Great loss of such young talent (sic)."

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh wrote, "Shocking .. Gone too soon..can’t believe #RIPsidharthshukla #Sidharthshukla condolences to family and friends.. OM Shanti (sic)."



Actor and comedian Sunil Grover tweeted: "Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace."



Actor R. Madhavan wrote: "Heartbreaking and tragic. Rest In Peace brother. Just don't have words to express my anguish."

Actress Nimrat Kaur wrote, "Heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of late Sidharth Shukla. Terribly shocking and distressing news…."



"@sidharth_shukla Too well loved to ever be forgotten. Sending our deepest and most heartfelt condolences. #RIP #Omshanti," wrote Urvashi Rautela.

Telugu actress Rashii Khanna tweeted: "It's shocking to hear about the sudden demise of #SiddharthShukla. My heart goes out to his family and his army of fans! Life is so unpredictable! Rest in peace."



"Numb.. Siddharth, neighbour and occasional walking buddy .. #SiddharthShukla RIP .. hope aunty and friends have the strength to bear your immense loss," wrote actress and producer Tisca Chopra.

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote, "I am just Numb..Why Sid?Too soon…May your soul rest in peace my friend. #SiddharthShukla"