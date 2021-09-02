Actor Sidharth Shukla dies of heart attack at 40

Actor Sidharth Shukla who was most well-known as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 died of heart attack on Thursday. The actor breathed his last at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital. He was 40. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

According to reports, Sidharth Shukla suffered a massive heart attach and was taken to the hospital. "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," a Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

The actor was also known for his role as an officer in the television series Balika Vadhu.



Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with a lead role in the 2008 show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He debuted in Bollywood in a supporting role in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He emerged as the winner of reality shows Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He hosted Savdhaan India and India's Got Talent.

His most recent work was Broken But Beautiful 3, the web series on ALTBalaji.

