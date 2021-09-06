Kim Sharma makes her relationship with Leander Paes official on Instagram
Kim Sharma posted a picture on social media where Leander Paes can be seen lovingly looking at the actress while she is smiling at the camera.
Kim Sharma has made her relationship with former tennis ace Leander Paes official on Instagram.
The Mohabbatein actress posted a picture on social media where Leander can be seen lovingly looking at Kim while she is smiling at the camera.
For the caption, the 41-year-old actress dropped an evil eye and girl heart boy emoji.
The rumours about Kim and Paes' relationship have been doing the rounds for a long time. While they never said anything in public, the couple was spotted taking a vacation at a beach resort in Goa in July this year.
Kim was earlier in a relationship with actor Harshvardhan Rane, Paes was previously married to model Rhea Pillai.
On the work front, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi have announced a partnership with filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari for a Zee5 project.