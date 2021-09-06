Kim Sharma makes her relationship with Leander Paes official on Instagram

Kim Sharma has made her relationship with former tennis ace Leander Paes official on Instagram.



The Mohabbatein actress posted a picture on social media where Leander can be seen lovingly looking at Kim while she is smiling at the camera.



For the caption, the 41-year-old actress dropped an evil eye and girl heart boy emoji.





The rumours about Kim and Paes' relationship have been doing the rounds for a long time. While they never said anything in public, the couple was spotted taking a vacation at a beach resort in Goa in July this year.

Kim was earlier in a relationship with actor Harshvardhan Rane, Paes was previously married to model Rhea Pillai.



On the work front, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi have announced a partnership with filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari for a Zee5 project.