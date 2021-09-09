Akshay Kumar’s note for his late mother on his 54th birthday: 'Am Sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me'

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is celebrating his 54th birthday today (September 9), penned an emotional note for his late mother Aruna Bhatia, who passed away on Wednesday.

Sharing a picture on Instagram of his mother kissing him on the cheek, Akshay wrote, “Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on (sic).”

Akshay took to Twitter on Wednesday to express his grief. “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence (sic),” he wrote.

She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2021

The 53-year-old actor said his mother had passed away peacefully. “My maa... Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti,” he said.

A day after she passed away, many of the actor’s friends and colleagues visited him at his residence to pay their condolences. Actors Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, actresses Kiara Advani and Malaika Arora, and filmmaker Karan Johar were among the ones who paid him a visit.

On the work front, Akshay had been shooting for his upcoming film Mission Cinderella in the UK and recently returned to India to be with his mother.