Shah Rukh Khan launches Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's venture, Imagine Meats

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday launched a vegan meat alternative brand on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi for his friends and colleagues, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh.

Taking to Twitter, SRK said, "My friends Genelia and Riteish were discussing who would launch their plant-based meats venture. I opened my arms wide and said ‘Main Hoon Naa'. I wish the entire team of Imagine Meats my best as they dish out #TheHappyMeat."



He also posted a photo of himself with his arms open wide, holding two packets of Imagine Meats products.



My friends @geneliad & @Riteishd were discussing who would launch their Plant Based Meats Venture. I opened my arms wide and said ‘Main Hoon Naa’. I wish the entire team of @ImagineMeats my best as they dish out #TheHappyMeat. It’s live https://t.co/QHj2BxRZO2 go visit. pic.twitter.com/CNEM2BkLuq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2021



Talking about the intention behind launching the vegan meat product, Riteish said, "We're extremely glad to launch our plant-based meat venture and we are confident that Imagine Meats' uniqueness will in a way help us drive a solution to the complexities plaguing our planet.

Genelia added, "We have crafted each meal with our hearts, forged from the idea of building a better, kinder planet for our children. Happy to present it to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi!"



Last year, Riteish took to Twitter to give us more insight into their business venture and how it stemmed from their personal experience. The duo turned vegetarian four years ago and it was difficult at times for Riteish who has always been a hard-core non-vegetarian.



"Genelia and I tried many of the international products made from plants but which tasted and cooked like meat. We really like them - they finally gave me a chance to satisfy these (Kebabs and Biryani) cravings. We wanted to bring this to India to give everybody in our country this option," said Riteish and added, "after years of imagining, exploring and finally building an entrepreneurial venture in the middle of a pandemic, we are finally ready to announce Imagine Meats."



