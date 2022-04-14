'Until you feel the character yourself, it will not translate to anything extraordinary,' says Arjun Rampal about his character Om in London Files

Arjun Rampal has always been part of some unique projects such as Aankhen, Roy, Rajneeti, Chakravyuh and the recently released Nail Polish and The Rapist. The actor is now back on screen with a web series titled London Files. Set in the UK, the thriller follows detective Om Singh who is assigned a missing person’s case. The ace detective, has to deal with his own personal issues, while he is on the hunt for media mogul Amar Roy’s missing daughter. Arjun plays Om, and the actor says he was drawn to the story because of the complexities of the narrative and character. “Om comes with his own set of problems and mental issues. The only thing that keeps him sane is his work. He is a good detective but is bad at relationships because he is so complex. The story explores different layers of his personality, and looks at crimes that are extremely mysterious,” he says.

Many detective shows have been set in London, particularly international web series such as Sherlock and Dalgliesh. But the actor says he didn’t look at any references for his character and wanted to interpret Om his own way. “Until you feel the character yourself, it will not translate to anything extraordinary. The beauty of creation is that it has to start from scratch. Om Singh is one of the most difficult characters I have played in my career. He is a very sensitive and someone we all will feel for. Looking at a reference point for him just didn’t work,” admits Arjun.

The actor describes London Files as an edge-of-the-seat realistic show that’s not glossy and is quite gritty. The story also explores a different side of the detective — that of a father. The trailer shows his onscreen avatar as a complicated father. “The story deals with so many issues that are relevant, especially the relationship between parents and children,” he reveals. In real life too, Arjun is a father to two daughters and a son. From his social media posts, you can tell he is a doting parent. When asked about being a parent in real life, the actor enthuses,“I am not a conventional father who dictates terms to his children. I have fostered an unconditional bond based on friendship, trust and security. As parents, we learn from our mistakes but we cannot pressure children to do what we want. Every child is unique and comes with his or her own desires and dreams, and we need to realise that,” he concludes.



Premieres on April 21 on Voot Select



