Will never regret the Kissing Booth trilogy: Joey King

Actress Joey King spoke to media sources, on Thursday, about her role in the romantic comedy trilogy The Kissing Booth which was directed by Vince Marcello; she reportedly said, “I couldn't be prouder of those movies. I loved them so much and playing that character made me happy. I'll never regret those movies, and I love them so much no matter what anyone says. (sic)”

Joey was promoting her upcoming movie Bullet Train directed by David Leitch. She went on to say, “In the past couple of years I've really stepped into myself in a way where I feel much more comfortable with who I am. I feel good about who I am as a person. With that comes the ability to stand up for yourself and what you believe in because you actually believe in yourself at that point. (sic)”

Also read: Romantic comedy movie screening: Malaysian Film Festival

The franchise’s second instalment titled Kissing Booth 2 became the eighth biggest original Netflix film and remains so to this day – it garnered 203.9 million hours of viewership in its first 28 days post its release.

According to media sources, the franchise did not receive positive reviews from critics. Responding to this, Joey told media sources,

“I understand that critics weren't all over this movie, but that's the thing - it's not meant for critics to be like, 'Wow, what a movie!' It's meant for people to watch and have a great time, (sic)”

She continued, “I'm thankful that I got to do 'The Act', where critics were like, 'Oh, that's awesome.' But also not everything you do has to have critical acclaim. It doesn't mean it's not successful. And it doesn't mean it's not one of my favourite projects I've worked on. The fan reaction to it is all the criticism I need as far as just the way it fills my heart (sic)”

Also read: Deepika Padukone goes global again, to star in an international cross-cultural romantic comedy

The Kissing Booth trilogy, which also stars Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney, is streaming on Netflix . Based on the novels written by author Beth Reekles, the plot centres around Rochelle (Shelly) "Elle" Evans, and the complications that arise when she begins dating her best friend's older brother.