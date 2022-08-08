Chris Hemsworth says gold medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu from Commonwealth Games is worthy of Thor’s hammer

According to media sources, Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who won a gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, has garnered the attention of actor Chris Hemsworth

Following her triumph at the Commonwealth Games a user on Twitter shared pictures of Mirabai at the award ceremony with the gold medal and tweeted, “Time for Thor to give up his hammer. @chrishemsworth” The actor replied to this by tweeting, “She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend.”

The ‘hammer’ refers to the hammer of the superhero Thor aka God of Thunder — Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth portrayed the superhero in all the live-action movies — and can only be wielded by an individual who is ‘worthy enough,’ according to the Marvel Comics.

Mirabai reacted to Chris’ tweet, congratulating her and replied, “Thank you so much @chrishemsworth, always love to watch you.”

The 27-year-old weightlifter from Manipur, India previously won the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Women’s 49 kg category and has won multiple medals at previous Common Wealth Games, as reported by media sources. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India for her contributions to the sport.

Meanwhile, media sources have reported that Chris, who was previously seen in the third instalment of the Thor franchise titled Thor: Love and Thunder, will reportedly appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the fifth movie of the Mad Max franchise which is tentatively titled Mad Max: The Wasteland; according to media sources, he will appear opposite Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron.