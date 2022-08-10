‘It’s not Akshay Kumar and five other leading ladies’: Vidya Balan on the sexism in the Indian film industry  

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan recently opened up in an interview about her work and the Hindi-film industry. The actress spoke about how producers in the Indian film industry are afraid of investing in a female-centric film. She also shared her thoughts on Akshay Kumar being credited for the success of the 2019 film, Mission Mangal which featured five actresses including Vidya.

“It’s not Akshay Kumar and five other leading ladies, because we’re not being seen as having led the film in any way. But the story couldn’t have been told with just Akshay Kumar, and it wasn’t told with just him. Someone was talking to me about my last hits, and they didn’t mention Mission Mangal, and they said, ‘Woh toh Akshay Kumar…’ and I was like, ‘Did you not see me and four other female actors? (sic)” the actress was quoted as saying.

Also read: The different avatars of Vidya Balan: Vidya talks about the success of Jalsa, paving the way for female-centric films and inclusivity

Vidya told media sources that the pandemic has led to a ‘kind of flux’ in the industry. She added that the pandemic has become an excuse for producers not to invest in a female-centric film stating that it will not work at the ticket windows. Vidya also talked about Alia Bhatt’s film, Gangubai Kathiawadi and its performance at the box office.

Also read: This Pujas, get Vidya Balan’s Sherni saris from Ghuri by Debjani

“Our industry is going through some kind of flux where a lot of our films are bombing, terribly. And they are your so-called, male hero-led films. But who takes the beating is the female-led films (sic),” Vidya said in an interview.

Vidya is known for her acting prowess and has appeared in popular films like Parineeta, The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, and Begum Jaan among others.

On the work front, Vidya was last seen in the 2022 thriller film Jalsa along with Shefali Shah. She will be next seen in Neeyat which also stars Neeraj Kabi, Shahna Goswami, Ram Kapoor and Rahul Bose.

