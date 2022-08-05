My eight hours of work are equal to 14 hours of other stars, says Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar spoke to media sources on Friday and addressed the alleged criticism against him about his level of commitment to movies. The actor told the media that he manages to make multiple movies in a year despite taking more holidays than any other actor.

According to media reports, he said, “Right through my career, especially during my early days, people used to ask me why I work on four films in a year. People have always asked me to slow down and ease out on the number of films I act in or produce. Let me tell you, I take the maximum number of holidays for any individual in the film industry. I never work on Sundays. I always work half a day on Saturday (sic).”

Akshay’s last movie was the historical action drama titled Samrat Prithviraj, which marked Former Miss World Manushi Chillar’s debut in Bollywood.

Akshay further told media sources, “Aanand L Rai commented on this as well, wherein he told me that my work culture has changed his very perception of working. I spend only eight hours on a film set in the day, but I don’t spend a single minute of those eight hours in a vanity van. I am always standing on the floor of the movie set. My eight hours are equal to 14-15 hours of any other star. That’s my commitment to the movies (sic).”

The 54-year-old’s upcoming movies include the comedy-drama film Raksha Bandhan, which is directed by Aanand, and the Abhishek Sharma directorial titled Ram Setu. He will also portray the male protagonist in the Hindi-language remake of the Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru, which starred actor Suriya in the lead.