Akshay Kumar: Comedy is my favorite genre, but I constantly chase new roles

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar says that even though comedy is his favorite genre, he loves experimenting with characters and is on a constant chase for new things.

'Bachchhan Paandey' is an action-based comedy film that was released on 18 March 2022, the digital OTT partner of the movie is Amazon Prime Video where the movie was released on 15 April 2022. The film is all set to have its world television premiere on 31 July 2022.

Akshay shared with media sources, "I love experimenting with different roles. I have a hunger for this, I constantly chase the new. So one could say I am a very greedy kind of a person when it comes to work," He further added in the film, "I've taken up a film like this after a long time. Not only does it sketch out the hero to be an unconventional villain but also, the whole film outlines a fresh narrative for the audience to just sit back and enjoy."

The cast of the film includes Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Arshad Warsi, etc and it is directed by Farhad Samji. The film is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film 'Jigarthanda', Akshay's co-star Arshad Warsi stated that 'Bachchhan Paandey' is the kind of film he would watch.

Arshad Warsi added, "It is light-hearted, with thrill, drama, and greatly written characters. Comedy is one of the most difficult genres there is; one has to have impeccable timing with the punchlines and sense of humour to make it look effortless. But my aim, always, is to get into the character so much that I make you forget who I am. I make you forget what my previous one was, and that works for me. It's always a breeze collaborating with Akshay Kumar. He is a great person at heart. I think that is one of the reasons he just goes on and on and on. Everybody wants to cast him because he is absolutely trouble-free (sic)."

He also mentions that through 'Bachchhan Paandey' he got the opportunity to work with Kriti Sanon. Arshad comments that Kriti Sanon is beautiful, hardworking, and extremely sincere, she is a joy to work with.

