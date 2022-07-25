Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar get honoured by Income Tax Department for being prompt taxpayers

Popular Tamil actor, Rajinikanth was honoured by the Income Tax Department (IT Department) in Chennai on July 24, 2022 for paying his taxes regularly. The award (Sammana Patra) was received by the actor’s daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who took to social media to share the update. According to reports, Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar was also awarded the Sammana Patra by the Income Tax department.

Aishwarya took to social media sharing pictures from the event, captioning the post as, “ Proud daughter of a high and prompt taxpayer. Many thanks to the #incometaxdepartment of Tamilnadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on #incometaxday2022 #onbehalfofmyfather (sic).”

Sources state that on July 24, the IT Department celebrated ‘Income Tax Day’ in Chennai which was presided over by Telangana Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan.

According to media sources, Akshay, who was also given the honour, was termed to be the highest taxpayer from the Hindi film industry by the department. The award was collected by the actor’s team as he is currently shooting for an upcoming project in the United Kingdom (UK). Reports say that the actor has been the highest taxpayer in the country for the last five years.

“He has the maximum number of films today, as well as ruling the endorsement world. It's no surprise for him to feature in the highest taxpayer list of India,” a source was quoted as saying.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen in Nelson Dilipkumar’s upcoming film,, Jailer, which is also said to star Kannada actor, Shivarajkumar in an important role. Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2021 film, Annaatthe which was helmed by Vedalam director, Siva.

Akshay will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's film Raksha Bandhan which is scheduled for August 11, 2022 release. His upcoming releases include movies like, Ram Setu, Oh My God! 2, and Soorarai Pottru's Hindi remake, among others.