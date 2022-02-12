Nelson to direct Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 169

Sun Pictures has announced their next film and it is Thalaivar 169. Starring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role, the film will have music composed by Anirudh and the promo features the three of them donning a stylish black blazer.

Rajini was last seen in Siva's Annaatthe, which was also produced by Sun Pictures. The family drama also starred Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara, and was declared a hit at the box office.

Nelson, tasted success with his last release Doctor and is currently busy with the post-production works of Vijay's Beast, which is expected to hit the screens in April.

Other details about Thalaivar 169 is expected to be announced soon.