Rajinikanth to team up with Doctor director Nelson Dilipkumar?

Many rumours about Rajinikanth's next project is making the rounds on social media. After Annaatthe, a middling affair, Rajinikanth was rumoured to be teaming up with Desingh Periyasamy. However, many reports online speculate that Nelson Dilipkumar, who has churned out hits Kolamaavu Kokila and Doctor, will be the one to helm Rajinikanth in his next.

Nelson Dilipkumar is meanwhile busy with his next film Beast, starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde. He is rumoured to start the project with Rajinikanth after the release of Beast.

Another speculation is also doing the rounds of Rajinikanth's next film, which will mark his 169th film. It is said that Ilaiyaraaja will be producing and composing Rajinikanth's next, directed by R Balki. However, the aforementioned speculations are yet to be officially confirmed by the respective stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Nelson's Beast, which will be releasing this summer, has set huge expectations. A promo of the film's first single, Arabic Kuthu, was released to a good reception. The song is written by Sivakarthikeyan, who is also seen in the promo video along with the film's composer Anirudh Ravichander.