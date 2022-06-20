Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan to release on Aug 11

Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan is a film about the relationship between brother and sister

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Raksha Bandhan will hit the screens on August 11, 2022. Raksha Bandhan is a comedy-drama film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

Akshay took to Instagram to share the motion teaser of the film. It also gave a glimpse of a song featured in the movie.

He wrote alongside the motion teaser: "Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! #RakshaBandhan releasing in cinemas on 11th August, 2022. #ReturnToFeelings #RakshaBandhan11August (sic)."

The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and revolves around the love, bonding and attachment between brother and sister. It is written by Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma and is bankrolled by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films.

Akshay completed shooting for the film in October last year. He shared a picture with the director, Aanand L Rai, and wrote, "Here’s to all I and @aanandlrai did throughout the shoot of #RakshaBandhan - laugh like there’s no tomorrow! Ironically, as we wrapped the film last night, there was a bittersweet tinge of sadness. Off to the next. New day, new roller coaster (sic)."

This is the second time Akshay and Bhumi will share screen space. The duo earlier starred together in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in the period drama Samrat Prithviraj, which also starred Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhilar. The actor also has Ram Setu, Mission Cinderella, and OMG 2 in his kitty, apart from the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.

