Aishwarya Rajinikanth announces her Bollywood debut, Oh Saathi Chal

Aishwarya Rajinikanth on Monday announced that she would be making her Bollywood debut with a film titled Oh Saathi Chal. It is produced by Meenu Aroraa of Cloud 9 Pictures, who recently backed the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund.

Oh Saathi Chal comes with the tagline 'An extraordinary true love story.' It is learnt that the film is inspired by a real love story. Incidentally, Aishwarya's directorial debut 3 was also a love story starring her former partner Dhanush and Shruti Haasan.

After a break of nine years, Aishwarya made her return to filmmaking recently by directing a music video composed by Ankit Tiwari. The Tamil version, Payani, is written by Viveka and sung by Aishwarya's cousin Anirudh Ravichander. It is titled Musafir in Hindi, Sanchari in Telugu, and Yatrakkaran in Malayalam.

More details regarding Aishwarya's maiden Hindi film, Oh Saathi Chal are awaited.