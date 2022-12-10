Taylor Swift to make her debut as feature film director

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift will make her feature film directing debut with Searchlight Pictures, the studio revealed. The singer has written an original script, which the studio will produce, as per a media report. Further information will be announced later.



Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said, "Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey."

Taylor has directed the 14-minute film All Too Well: The Short Film, which was recently screened with a unique 35mm print at Tribeca Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival. Swift is also the first female artist in Grammy history to have won Album of the Year three times, which is their most coveted honour. In total, she has won 11 Grammys.