ITA Awards 2022: Varun Dhawan declared ‘Actor of the Decade’; The Kashmir Files wins big

It was a starry night at the 22nd Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards held in Mumbai on December 11. The stage was set, in shimmering golden hue, and if one were sitting in the audience, a neck spasm would be impending with all the turning and trying to spot the celebrities. While chuckling at host and comedian Maniesh Paul’s faux pas, one might also get startled by videography drones buzzing overhead. It was a night of glittering performances, tickling humour, and humble gratifications.

ITA Awards, now in their 22nd year, were started by Anu Ranjan in 2001. She leads the event with her husband, actor-producer Shashi Ranjan. Over the years, the awards recognized and felicitated talents on network television and since 2020 have also taken OTT under their ambit. Apart from jury-decided awards, ITA also has a ‘Popular awards’ category, whose winners are decided by public voting. There are also ‘Special Awards’ given to artistes for exceptional performances. One of the recipients was veteran actor Raveena Tandon, who bagged the ‘ITA Scroll of Honour’. Dressed in a dreamy white ensemble, the star took to Instagram to express her gratitude. “Thank you ITA Awards for this fantastic Scroll of honour celebrating my contribution to Indian cinema. Thank you to my team, my producers, my directors, my co-stars, my well-wishers, my fans. Thank you Jury, and all those who have been there with me on this amazing journey,” she posted.

Giving it back to the naysayers, the actor added, “And also to those who didn’t support me… I wouldn’t have ever recognised my inner strength and fought hard to be here where I am, 30 years down the line. Thank you papa. Another one for you.”

Varun Dhawan, sharply dressed in a powder blue suit, received the ‘Actor of the Decade’ award while Ananya Panday bagged the ‘Best Debutant Actress of the Year-OTT’ laurel for her performance in Shakun Batra’s domestic-noir Gehraiyaan. ITA’s Golden Laurel award this year was reserved for The Kashmir Files. Director Vivek Agnihotri, dressed in all black, received the award from the jury’s chairperson and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. He also took to Twitter to address the occasion. “This award for The Kashmir Files being honoured as the Golden Film of Indian cinema is dedicated to all the victims of religious terrorism,” he tweeted.

While popular TV actor Arjun Bijlani was labelled ‘Entertainer of the Year’, the ‘Best Actor- Drama-TV’ award was bagged by Nakuul Mehta for his performance in the TV show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. StarPlus’s show Imlie received the ‘Best Serial-Drama-TV’ award while mass entertainer Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain! was named the ‘Best Serial-Comedy-TV.’

When it comes to OTT awards, Jim Sarbh was given the laurel of ‘Best Actor-Drama-OTT.’ Huma Qureshi won the ‘Best Actress – Drama Series -OTT’ award while Scam 1992-fame Pratik Gandhi was awarded ‘Best Negative Actor – Drama -OTT’. Rocket Boys was declared the ‘Best Web Series- Drama-OTT’, while in the comedy category TVF’s Panchayat S2 bagged the best web series award. Father-son duo Anil and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, complementing each other in black and white, received awards for ‘Best Actor – Original Film-OTT’ and ‘Best Supporting Actor – Original Film-OTT’ for their performance in Netflix’s Thar.

In the ‘Popular Awards’ category, TV actor Harshad Chopra won the ‘Popular Actor- Drama-TV’ while Bharti Singh received the ‘Popular Actress- Comedy-TV’ award. Neena Gupta received two awards at ITA: ‘Best Actress - Comedy -OTT’ and the ‘Popular Actress-Web’.

Here is the full list of awards

Television

1. Best Serial – Drama -TV / Imli- Karishma Jain, Megha & Karan

2. Best Director – Drama -TV / Sohail Tatari, Swaraj

3. Best Actor- Drama -TV / Nakul Mehta

4. Best Actress – Drama -TV / Disha Parmar

5. Best Serial – Comedy -TV / Bhabhi ji Ghar Par hai

6. Best Director – Comedy-TV / J.D Majethia and Sameer Kulkarni

7. Best Actor- Comedy -TV / Sumeet Raghvan

8. Best Actress – Comedy -TV / Shubhangi Atre poorey

9. Best Actor- Supporting -Comedy-TV / Yogesh Tripathi

10. Best Actor- Supporting- Drama -TV / Arvind Vaidya

11. Best Actress- Supporting -Drama-TV / Sarita Joshi

12. Best Actor - Negative -Drama-TV / Shakti Anand

13. Best Actress – Negative-Drama-TV / Kishori Shahne

14. Best Mythological /Fantasy Serial-TV- TIE / Hero - Gayab Mode On-Alind Srivastav , Nissar Parvej & Hitesh Thakker, Alibaba Dastaan E Kabul-Alind Srivastav , Nissar Parvej & Hitesh Thakker

15. Best Child Artiste -TV / Trisha Ashish Sharda

16. Best Anchor - Reality (Game/Quiz)-TV / Rohit Shetty

17. Best Show – Reality (Game/Quiz)-TV / Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi- S12

18. Best Show – Reality (Dance/Music)-TV- TIE / Dance Plus 6, Super Dancer 4

19. Best Anchor – Talk Chat Show-TV / Anupam Kher

20. Best Show - Talk/Chat-TV- TIE / Fazila Allana & Kamna Nirula Menezes, Rubika Liyaquat

21. Best Anchor (MALE) - News/Current Affairs -TV / Aman Chopra

22. Best Show - News/Current Affairs-TV / Ghanti Bajao (Water waste Management)-Akhilesh Anand

23. Best Director- Reality -TV / Arunsheesh Kumar

OTT

1. Best Actor – Drama-OTT / Jim Sarbh

2. Best Actress – Drama Series -OTT / Huma Qureshi

3. Best Supporting Actor – Drama-OTT / Ashutosh Rana

4. Best Supporting Actress – Drama -OTT / Sarah Jane Dias

5. Best Supporting Actress -OTT / Waluscha De Sousa

6, Best Negative Actor – Drama -OTT / Pratik Gandhi

7. Best Director – Drama -OTT / Abhay Pannu & Abhay Korane

8. Best Web Series- Drama Series-OTT / Rocket Boys

9. Best Actor – Comedy -OTT / Varun Sharma

10. Best Actress - Comedy -OTT / Neena Gupta

11. Best Supporting Actor – Comedy -OTT / Paritosh Tripathi

12. Best Supporting Actress - Comedy -OTT / Yamini Das

13. Best Director – Comedy-OTT / Deepak Kumar Mishra

14. Best Web Series – Comedy -OTT / Panchayat S2

15. Best Actor-OTT / Abhishek Bachchan

16. Best Actor – Original Film-OTT / Harshvardhan Kapoor

17. Best Actress – Original Film-OTT / Nimrat Kaur

18. Best Supporting Actor – Original Film-OTT / Anil Kapoor

19. Best Director – Original Film-OTT / Raj Singh Chaudhary

20. Best Original Film-OTT / Meenakshi Sundareshwar

TECHNICAL CATEGORIES – FORM 3

1. Best Costume Designer-TV / Foram Thakur

2. Best Art Director-TV-TIE / Vinod Baug - Hero - Gayab Mode On, Vinod Baug - Alibaba Dastaan E Kabil

3. Best Visual Effects-TV-TIE / Peninsula Studio LLP (Alind & Nissar Parvej) - Hero - Gayab Mode On, Alibaba Dastaan E Kabil

4. Best Editor-TV / Wide Angle Films-Abhimanyu Tewari:

5. Best DOP-TV / Prakash Simwal

6. Best Dialogue- Drama-TV / Raghuveer Shekhawat

7. Best Dialogue- Comedy-TV / Anukalp Goswami

8. Best Story-TV / Ankur Bhatia, Altaf Khan, Sargun Mehta

9. Best Teleplay-TV / Mrinal Jha

10. Best Music Composer-TV / Sargam Jassu & Nakash Aziz

11. Best Lyricist-TV / Shweta Raj

12. Best Documentary-TV / Lal Qiley Se Goonj - Nehru se Modi Tak

13. Best Costume Designer-OTT / Sheetal Sharma

14. Best Art Director-OTT / AbhIuit Gaonkar , Sonam Singh

15. Best Visual Effects-OTT - Variate Studio (Vishwas Savanur)

16. Best Editor-OTT / Maahir Zaveri - Mumbai Diaries 26/11, Rocket Boys

17. Best DOP-OTT / Shreya Dev Dube

18. Best Dialogue- Drama-OTT / Saurabh Khanna, Abhishek Yadav, Puneet Batra, Manoj Kalwani

19. Best Story-OTT / Abhay Pannu & Abhay Korane

20. Best Music Composer-OTT / Anand Bhaskar

21. Best Lyricist-OTT / Ginny Diwan

22. Best Singer-OTT / Jatinder Singh

23. Best Documentary-OTT / She Builds S1

Popular Awards 2022

1. Popular Actor- Drama-TV / Harshad Chopda

2. Popular Actress- Drama –TV / Pranali Rathod

3. Popular Actor- Comedy-TV / Dilip Joshi

4. Popular Actress- Comedy-TV / Bharti Singh

5. Popular Show –Comedy-TV / Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

6. Popular Hindi News Channel / ABP Network- Avinash Pandey

7. Popular English News Channel / Times Now- Anup Vishwanathan

8. Popular Actor- Web / Karan Wahi

9. Popular Actress-Web / Neena Gupta

10. Popular Show –Web / Escaype Live-Siddharth Tewari, Rahul Kumar Tewary, Walusha De Souza, Javeed Jafri

11. Popular Film – OTT Release / Good Luck Jerry, Aanand L. Rai & Sidharth Sengupta

SPECIAL AWARDS 2022

1. The ITA Scroll of Honour / Raveena Tandon

2. Actor of the Decade / Varun Dhawan

3. Best Debutant Actress of the Year- OTT / Ananya Pandey

4. The Performer of the Millenium / Sonu Nigam

5. The ITA Golden Laurel / Kashmir Files -Vivek Agnihotri , Pallavi Joshi , Anupam Kher , Darshan Kumar

6. The ITA Scroll of Honour- Best Film of the Year / Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2- Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anees Bazmee

7. ITA GOLDEN LAUREL India’s Number 1 Media Conglomerate / Kallie Puri – India Today Group

8. The ITA Scroll of Honour / Rajan Shahi

9. Entertainer of the Year / Arjun Bijlani