AR Rahman's daughter Khatija announces her engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik

Music maestro AR Rahman’s daughter and musician Khatija Rahman on Sunday announced her engagement with sound engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed.

The duo got engaged on December 29 in a private ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Khatija wrote, "With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer."





Sharing details, she added, "The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones.”

In comments, Riyasdeen wrote, "Grateful to have you in my life. Alhamdulillah."

On the work front, Khatija sang Rock A Bye Baby for the Kriti Sanon-starrer Mimi last year. It was composed by her father, AR Rahman.