Who is AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman's fiance, Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed?

Music maestro AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman, who recently announced her engagement to sound engineer and aspiring entrepreneur Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, has stirred some curiosity among fans and netizens about her fiancé.

The intimate engagement ceremony took place on December 29 on Khatija’s birthday, with family members and close friends in attendance. The duo took to Instagram to share the news with similar captions that read: “With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer (sic).”



But who is Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed? Here’s all we know about him:

Riyasdeen’s Instagram bio mentions that he is a certified engineer who has worked with companies like Waves Audio and Audinate. It also states that he has been associated as a live sound engineer for composers AR Rahman and Amit Trivedi.

Reports also note that Riyasdeen has worked with AR Rahman for the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer Tamasha.

Meanwhile, Khatija is a singer and music producer who has lent her voice for several songs under her father AR Rahman’s compositions, including Rock A Bye Baby for the Kriti Sanon-starrer Mimi and Puthiya Manidha from Enthiran starring Rajinkanth.

Khatija is also known for her single Farishton, which went on to bag the coveted Best Animation Music Video award at the International Sound Future Awards.