Aparshakti Khurana takes a break, enjoys vacation in London with wife Aakriti  

Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who was last seen in the film Hum Do Humare Do and released a host of independent music this year, took a break and flew to London for a vacation with his family. The actor shared a fun video of him walking the streets of London with his wife Aakriti Ahuja on Instagram. He captioned it, “Trying to walk like a bond on the bond street (sic).”

The actor-singer is seen strolling wearing a blue t-shirt and khaki chino pants, while Aakriti wore a metallic jacket. Talking about his much-needed break, Aparshakti says, “It feels amazing to take time off work. I like indulging in various activities while I am on a holiday, which can be done well when you are with your friends or family. Ergo, arriving at the decision to take this break and enjoy it with my wife and daughter did not take me much time. I am happy that I got some time off to spend quality time with my wife in London (sic)!”

Aparshakti Khurana with his wife, Aakriti Ahuja in London

Aparshakti’s last hit song was Choti Choti Gal with Samriddhi Mehra. He awaits a big release this year and will be seen in the upcoming spy thriller Berlin opposite Ishwak Singh. That’s not all. The actor is also a part of the action-thriller Dhoka and a period drama series named Jubilee, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.