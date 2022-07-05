Gitikka Ganju Dhar talks about working with Aamir in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Popular TV host and actor Gitikka Ganju Dhar, who was last seen in the Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 2, will now share screen space with the cast of the much-awaited Aamir Khan starrer, Laal Singh Chaddha.

Gitikka shares her experience working in this film: "At first, when I received a call for audition, I was pleasantly intrigued. When I was confirmed as a part of the cast, I could not believe it. When I began to shoot, I was super impressed with the execution of the production. It was a very professional atmosphere with everyone geared towards filming a world-class movie. (sic)"

"The detailing of every aspect of the production was exemplary. I am lucky that the first film experience of my career is with Aamir Khan Productions," she said.

"I could have not asked for a better experience in terms of learning and execution, both. It was inspiring and endearing to watch everybody work hard, very hard to inject magic into Laal Singh Chaddha."

On sharing screen space with Aamir Khan, she comments: "I was a big Aamir Khan fan when Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was released. I told him this. I also told him that my meager scoring in the Board Examination was due to the 'QSQT' mania that most Indians had experienced."

"Well, the experience of working with Aamir was precious. I observed, I learned and I was full of admiration for his approach as an actor. He is full of passion and is tireless in his endeavour to translate the larger vision of the film onto every scene and every shot," she concludes.

Some of the popular shows hosted by Gitikka on television include Meri Saheli, Zaike Ka Safar, Sehat Ki Rasoi and Chitrahaar.

Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of the 1994 movie Forrest Gump, is scheduled to release on August 11. Along with Aamir Khan, it also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in his Bollywood debut. The movie marks Aamir's official return to the silver screen after a long break of four years, last seen in the 2019 movie Thugs of Hindostan.

Aamir Khan also revealed that he is planning to launch a podcast titled Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan as a part of the promotional campaign.

Also read | Aamir Khan opens up about his first heartbreak