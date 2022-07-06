'She is someone whom I have played all my life': Revathy on her character in Modern Love Hyderabad

The trailer of Modern Love Hyderabad dropped, and fans are loving it. The show, a remake of the much-admired international anthology Modern Love based on the New York Times column, will be portraying the City of Pearls as a backdrop for each of the six episodes. The series will depict different shades of love through a myriad of relationships-- some romantic, others platonic and some portraying familial love -- that will touch our hearts with a flurry of emotions.

One of the six episodes titled My Unlikely Dream Pandemic Partner, stars powerhouse performers, Revathy and Nithya Menen as the mother Mehrunisa and daughter Noori respectively. The Two States actress, shares how she could completely relate with the mother character, “Sometimes the characters are just written as mothers with a very typecast and typical feel to it. This makes it a lot more commonplace. But sometimes the mother really has a characterisation to it which makes the story feel their contribution and changes the feel. This script has that element."

Opening more about her role, Revathy said, "She is someone whom I have played all my life, so it was easy for me to play Mehrunisa. Nagesh told me about the character and I immediately said yes because I loved it".

Revathy and Nithya Menen in Modern Love Hyderabad

The episode starring Revathy and Nithya shall portray how a mother-daughter duo are compelled to discuss their relationship issues and bond with one another amid the process. The episode is directed by Hyderabad-born director Nagesh Kukunoor who has also directed three episodes in the six-part series. Modern Love Hyderabad stars Revathy, Nithya Menen, Aadhi Pinisetty, Suhasini Maniratnam, Rag Mayur, Komala Prasad, Ritu Verma, VK Naresh, and Abijeet Duddala among others. It is slated for a July 8 release on Amazon Prime Video.

priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada