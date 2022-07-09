Dhruv Vikram refutes Chiyaan Vikram’s heart attack rumours  

Tamil Superstar Vikram’s son, Dhruv Vikram took to Instagram clarifying the rumours floating about the Mahaan actor suffering a heart attack. Dhruv said that his father had suffered a mild chest discomfort and was currently doing fine. He also added that the actor will be discharged from the hospital in a day. The rumours came into being after Vikram was rushed to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Thursday.

In a post on Instagram, Dhruv wrote, "Dear fans and well-wishers, Appa had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He did not have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect. That being said, we request you to give our family the privacy we need at this time. Our Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day. We hope this statement provides clarity and trust that the false rumours will be put to rest. (Sic)"

Vikram’s manager, Suriyanarayanan also posted a similar message on Twitter asking fans to give privacy to the family in such difficult times.

After Vikram was taken to hospital, a section of the media had stated that the Anniyan actor had suffered a heart attack. This led to the issuance of clarification from the actor’s side. Due to his condition, Vikram was not able to attend the teaser launch of director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, 'Ponniyin Selvan, in Chennai on July 8.

Vikram was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s Mahaan which was released on Amazon Prime Video in February 2022. The actor received appreciation for his turn as ‘Gandhi Mahaan’ in the film. He will be next seen in Ponniyin Selvan which is slated for a September 2022 release. The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name and is set during the era of the Chola Kingdom. The film also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Prakash Raj.



