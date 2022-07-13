Deepika remembers Cocktail days as it completes 10 years today

Today marks ten years since Gautam, Veronica and Meera from Cocktail left us torn on opinions regarding their life choices. Deepika Padukone as Veronica especially didn’t only make people talk with her confidence oozing fashion statements, but left audiences mesmerised with shades of emotions seldom explored in movies before. Who doesn’t remember grooving to the beats of Daaru Desi? If your mornings back in 2012 began with back to back playlists on 9xM and MTV you must realise how unprecedented Veronica’s portrayal was in the movie. Deepika took the chance to remember Veronica and how it was different from all the characters she has played thereafter, on Cocktail’s tenth anniversary.

“Actors share a strange relationship with every character they play. While they leave traces of themselves behind in every character they play, the characters also leave behind a permanent mark on the actors. Veronica will always be one of the most special characters I’ve played on screen. I consider Veronica to be a character that changed a lot of things for me professionally and impacted me personally," mentions the actor who will be next seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Deepika also believes Veronica as an individual was someone audiences deeply empathised with.

Cocktail's soundtrack consisting of Jugni, Second Hand Jawani, Tumhi Ho Bandhu and Daaru Desi remain to be super-hit and are still considered as party anthems.