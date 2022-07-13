Suniel Shetty refutes Athiya Shetty’s marriage rumours

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has reacted to the news of Athiya Shetty’s marriage making sure that the reports are rumours. “No, nothing has been planned yet!” the actor told media sources. For the last few days, rumours about Athiya tying the knot with Indian cricketer KL Rahul were rife. Many media sources claimed that the marriage would take place within the next three months.

According to reports, the couple has been dating for quite some time. Athiya’s brother, Ahan Shetty had said in an interview last week that there are no current plans for the actress’s marriage.

“As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made. There is no such ceremony, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date? (sic)" Ahan was quoted as saying.

Earlier, reports stated that the preparations for the wedding were underway and Rahul's parents were recently in Mumbai to meet Athiya's family.

According to sources, Athiya has recently jetted off to Germany with Rahul for his treatment. The cricketer was ruled out of India's tour of England due to an injury. He had sustained a groin injury and underwent surgery in Germany. Sources further revealed that Rahul would remain there for about a month with Athiya.

Athiya Shetty is an Indian actress and daughter of popular Bollywood actor, Suniel Shetty. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 Hindi film, Hero. She was last seen in 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Suniel has spoken about his fondness for Rahul in the past.

"As far as KL Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. And it is for them to decide what they want to do because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them (sic)," the actor said in an interview.

