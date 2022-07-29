Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover expecting their first child: reports

It has been some time that the rumours of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover expecting their first child have been doing the rounds. Now, the reports confirm that the two are soon to welcome their first child. According to reports Bipasha and Karan will be making an official announcement soon. The reports quoted sources close to the actors stating that the two are in a very happy space, and are excited to become parents soon.

The two met in 2015 while shooting for Bhushan Patel’s horror film Alone and got married in April 2016 in the presence of their family and close friends. Recently, on their anniversary, the Raaz actor took to her social media account and penned a heartfelt note for husband. “Thank you @iamksgofficial, for my smile on my face and in my eyes. From the day I met you it’s become brighter by a gazillion times. I love you now and beyond forever. (sic),” she captioned a video. Karan too wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for being mine and making me the luckiest, most joyful and the most loved person in the whole wide world! @bipashabasu I sleep every night thinking that I can’t possibly love you any more and then I wake up every morning feeling how silly I was last night because I definitely love you so much more now! It’s a vicious cycle! Happy 6th Anniversary my love! (sic).”

On the work front, Karan was last seen in the web series, Qubool Hai 2.0 with Surbhi Jyoti, while Bipasha had featured in the crime-thriller miniseries, Dangerous.