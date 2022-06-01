Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to singer KK; the singer died in Kolkata on Tuesday

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away on May 31 after taking ill during a concert in Kolkata, according to reports. He was 53.

KK was performing at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata for Gurudas College’s fest on May 31. Media reports quoted hospital sources as saying that KK was brought to the Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) hospital after falling ill, but was declared dead upon arrival.

The singer, who is well-known for delivering hit tracks across multiple languages, made his breakthrough in the music industry with the solo album Pal in 1999 with Lesle Louis. He also received widespread acclaim for the album Humsafar, in which his son, Nakul Krishna Kunnath sang the track, Masti, along with him.

KK is also known for tracks like Tadap Tadap in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Yaaron Dosti in Rockford.

Condolences poured in for the singer following the news of his demise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti (sic).”

KK is survived by his wife, Jyothy and his children, Nakul Krishna Kunnath and Tamara Kunnath.