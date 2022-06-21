BTS earns sixth No. 1 album with 'Proof' despite group's upcoming hiatus

Popular K-pop band BTS' new compilation album 'Proof' has granted the powerhouse their sixth No. 1 album to debut atop the Billboard 200 chart, despite their upcoming break.

The group announced they would be taking a break to focus on their solo careers in their 9th Anniversary celebration video FESTA dinner.

That news had little impact on the Army, however, as 'Proof' opened at No. 1 on the album chart (dated June 25), with the equivalent of 314,000 sales in the US, according to Billboard via Luminate.

A large part of that unit figure was motivated by CD album sales, which included an extra 13 tracks as opposed to the digital download and streaming album.

The album, released June 10, is a three-disc compilation with a large majority of its contents being previously released material.

'Proof' also features three all-new tracks, including 'Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)', which entered at No.1 on the Billboard's Global-Excluding-US chart, extending BTS' own record for a 17th week top Billboard's Global-Excluding-US chart.

In the Top Songs Chart, 'Yet To Come' stood at no.2 as Harry Styles' 'As It Was' bounced back for a 10th week at No. 1, while Joji's 'Glimpse of Us' and Bad Bunny's 'Efecto' made their debut in the tier.

The septet announced in their FESTA Dinner video that the members are already working on solo projects, with rapper J-Hope's being the first to release an album, come July. Meanwhile, member Jungkook has also announced a collaboration song 'Left & Right' with American singer Charlie Puth. The single is to be released on June 24.

